Tripura CM slams Left Front govt in Kerala, claims it lags

Attacking Kerala's ruling Left Front, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday claimed it lagged behind in infrastructure development and education and the people of his state ended the ''communist rule'' as soon as they got a chance.

Deb, who was here to campaign for the BJP, said his party can repeat the success model of Tripura in Kerala.

''There was communist rule in Tripura for 25 years and what happened there? nothing. Here the LDF and UDF are coming to power during alternate terms.We made a government from zero.'' ''After that Tripura is developing faster than Kerala.

This is because the central schemes are being implemented there at a faster pace,'' Deb told a press conference.

He said people of his state opted for BJP when they got a chance.

''When we contested the election against Manik Sarkar, people doubted us. Only BJP could come to power from zero.It can happen here also.We have already opened an account by winning one seat,'' Deb said, referring to the lone BJP MLA O Rajagopal.

He said it was time for Keralites to ''chose Narendra Modi over the LDF and UDF'' so that development will reach Kerala.

''BJP's victory formula is possible in Kerala.Just forget about UDF and LDF and chose Narendra Modi.Give Kerala into the hands of Modi and he can take you to a whole new direction.What have you got in the communist rule? Nothing.'' He said the Modi government had improved the infrastructure of Tripura during the last few years with the construction of highways, railways and airways.

Deb also said the CPI(M) and Congress, which are fighting each other in Kerala,are fighting together in West Bengal.

Senior BJP leaders, including union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, party chief J P Nadda, are expected to arrive in Kerala soon to campaign for the party's candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Kerala during the month end.

The assembly elections will be held on April 6 in a single phase and the results will be out on May 2.PTI RRT BN BN

