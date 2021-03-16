Left Menu

PM Modi holds virtual summit with Finnish counterpart

India has taken care of the needs of the world along with its domestic struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday at a virtual summit with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:03 IST
PM Modi holds virtual summit with Finnish counterpart

India has taken care of the needs of the world along with its domestic struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday at a virtual summit with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin. More than 58 million made in India coronavirus vaccine doses had reached about 70 countries in the recent weeks, the prime minister said. He also said both India and Finland believed in a rules-based, transparent, humanitarian and democratic global order and the two countries have strong cooperation in areas like technology, innovation, clean energy, environment and education.

In his opening remarks, Modi also urged Finland to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Both the organisations took shape following India's initiative.

''These international institutions will benefit from Finland's ability and expertise,'' he said.

The Finnish prime minister said there was scope for further intensification of bilateral ties in areas of education, technology and trade. The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said the virtual summit will provide a blueprint for the future expansion and diversification of the India-Finland partnership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New piece of Dead Sea Scrolls jigsaw discovered after 60 years

Israeli archaeologists racing against treasure hunters to search caves near the Dead Sea have discovered a trove of artefacts, including fragments of a biblical text, the like of which has not been seen for decades.The finds, preserved by t...

Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was merely a proposal, following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.Sri Lankas minister for public secu...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

After the release of the cyberpunk action film, Alita Battle Angel in 2019, fans want to see the return of their most beloved heroine Alita played by Rosa Salazar in Alita Battle Angel 2. An online group activated a petition known as Alita ...

World News Roundup: UK police officer to go on trial in October; North Korea tells news U.S. administration to cease war games and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.UK police officer to go on trial in October over womans murderA serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose kill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021