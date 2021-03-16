SAD chief Sukhbir Badal tests positive for coronavirus

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement a day after addressing a rally in Tarn Taran. Badal said he is fine and has isolated himself. ''I would like to inform everyone that I have tested COVID positive. My health is fine & as per protocol, I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves & get tested for COVID-19,'' said Badal in his tweet.

