SAD chief Sukhbir Badal tests positive for coronavirus
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. He made the announcement a day after addressing a rally in Tarn Taran. Badal said he is fine and has isolated himself. I would like to inform everyone that I have tested COVID positive.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:16 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
He made the announcement a day after addressing a rally in Tarn Taran. Badal said he is fine and has isolated himself. ''I would like to inform everyone that I have tested COVID positive. My health is fine & as per protocol, I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves & get tested for COVID-19,'' said Badal in his tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 6 a day earlier
Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19 - health official
FEATURE-Lost 'libraries': Brazil's indigenous people lament COVID deaths of elders
Olympics-Sprinter Blake says he would rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine
Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000