P C Chacko to formally join NCP, work for victory of LDF candidates in Kerala

Former Congress leader P C Chacko, who quit the party last week, on Tuesday announced that he will formally join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Sharad Pawar.

''I am formally joining the NCP today'', he told reporters in New Delhi after meeting CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Chacko, who quit the Congress over his differences with the party leaders in Kerala, said NCP is a partner of the CPI (M)-led LDF in the southern state and he would work for the victory of the Left candidates in the April 6 Assembly polls.

Announcing his resignation from the Congress last week, Chacko had alleged group interest in deciding party candidates for the coming assembly elections.

