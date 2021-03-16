Britain re-learning art of competing against states with opposing values, says Johnson

Britain's new foreign and defence policy priorities show how the country will re-learn the art of competing against states with opposing values, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, unveiling his government's so-called Integrated Review.

"The review describes how we will bolster our alliances, strengthen our capabilities, find new ways of reaching solutions and re-learn the art of competing against states with opposing values," he told parliament.

He also said China would pose a great challenge to what he described as Britain's "open society", but "we will also work with China, where that is consistent with our values and interests".

