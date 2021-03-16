Left Menu

Austria's Kurz and allies seek 'correction' on EU vaccine distribution

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:55 IST
Austria's Kurz and allies seek 'correction' on EU vaccine distribution

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and a handful of allies from eastern Europe are seeking a "correction mechanism" on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines within the European Union after complaining it is uneven, Kurz said on Tuesday.

"It is important here that we ensure together with (European Commission President) Ursula von der Leyen and (European Council President) Charles Michel that there is a correction mechanism," Kurz told a news conference with his counterparts from Bulgaria, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests TMC youth leader's brother in illegal coal mining case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with a money laundering probe into a case of illegal coal mining, officials said on Tuesday.Vikas Mishra was later produce...

Delhi court sends TMC leader's brother to 6-day ED remand in coal mining scam

By Sushil Batra A Delhi Court on Tuesday sent Vikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress TMC leader Vinay Mishra, to six days Enforcement Directorate remand in connection with coal mining scam.Special Central Bureau of Investigation CBI Ju...

John Oliver weighs in on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey

British comedian and talk show host John Oliver recently weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harrys blockbuster CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to The Hollywood Repor...

Constables recruitment: SC rejects plea against shifting of reserved category candidates to general

The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected a plea challenging Uttar Pradesh governments shifting to the open category the candidates who were initially selected against reserved seats for posts of constables.A bench comprising justices U U Lalit, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021