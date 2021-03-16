Left Menu

Amid COVID-19 surge, MP Assembly adjourned sine die

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:20 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after the state budget of Rs 2.41 lakh crore for 2021-22 was passed by a voice vote.

State Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the Appropriation Bill in the House after members debated the demands of various departments.

After the budget was passed by voice vote and other legislative works were completed, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra proposed that the House be adjourned sine die (without a future date being fixed).

He said it was not appropriate to run the House when half a dozen MLAs and some staff of the Vidhan Sabha had contracted COVID-19, and night curfew was also being imposed in the state to stop the spread of infection.

After a proposal to this effect was moved, Speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the Assembly sine die.

The session started on February 22 and was scheduled to end on March 26.

