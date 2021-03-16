When will you quit politics? Nadda asks Mamata post Batla House verdict

Left Menu

Following Delhi court's verdict of awarding death penalty to Batla House case convict, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she will quit politics as the case didn't turn out to be "fake".

BJP chief JP Nadda at Kotulpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Following Delhi court's verdict of awarding death penalty to Batla House case convict, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she will quit politics as the case didn't turn out to be "fake". Addressing a public meeting at Kotulpur, Nadda said, "Mamata Ji had called Batla House encounter fake. She had said that she will quit politics if it turns out to be not fake. The court has now sentenced death penalty to Ariz Khan. I want to ask Mamata Ji now, when will you quit politics?"

A Delhi court on Monday awarded the death penalty to the 2008 Batla House encounter case convict Ariz Khan calling it the "rarest of rare" case. Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav also slapped a fine of Rs 11 lakh against the convict and directed that out of the fine amount Rs 10 lakh be released to the family of deceased Mohan Chand Sharma as compensation.

The incident took place a week after five serial blasts had hit Delhi on 13 September 2008 in which at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured. Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of Special Cell was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter. The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

