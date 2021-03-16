Election Commission announces bypolls to 2 Lok Sabha, 14 assembly constituencies

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced bye-elections to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka and for 14 vacancies in assemblies of different states. The polling will be held on April 17 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The assembly bye-election will be held in Gujarat's Morva Hadaf, Jharkhand's Madhupur, Karnataka's Basavakalyan, Karnataka's Maski, Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, Maharashtra's Pandharpur, Mizoram's Serchhip, Nagaland's Noksen, Odisha's Pipili, Rajasthan's Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand, Telangana's Nagarjuna Sagar and Uttarakhand's Salt. The last date of filing nomination is March 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3. (ANI)

