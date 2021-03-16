Top foreign stories at 2010 hrs

Nepal's three former prime ministers on Tuesday boycotted an all-party meeting called by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to discuss contemporary issues amid the political crisis that has gripped the country.

FGN33 UK-LD PHILIP Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart procedure London: Britain Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Tuesday left King Edward VII's Hospital in central London after a month since he had been admitted there and went on to have a ''successful heart procedure''. By Aditi Khanna FGN49 UK-FUGITIVE-INDIA-EXTRADITION British fugitive wins appeal against extradition to India due to high suicide risk London, Mar 16 (PTI) A British fugitive wanted in India to serve a 10-year sentence after his conviction for possession of 10 kilograms of cannabis in April 2002 won a High Court appeal in London on Tuesday, as a judge ruled that it would be oppressive to extradite him to India because he posed a “very high risk of completed suicide”. By Aditi Khanna FGN45 VIRUS-UK-VACCINE-JOHNSON UK's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and works extremely well, says Boris Johnson London: The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and bio-pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca is safe and works extremely well, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, amid reports that the doses were causing blood clot-related complications.

