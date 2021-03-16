Left Menu

Top foreign stories at 2010 hrs

By Aditi Khanna FGN45 VIRUS-UK-VACCINE-JOHNSON UKs COVID-19 vaccine is safe and works extremely well, says Boris Johnson London The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and bio-pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca is safe and works extremely well, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, amid reports that the doses were causing blood clot-related complications.PTI IND

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:11 IST
Top foreign stories at 2010 hrs

Nepal's three former prime ministers on Tuesday boycotted an all-party meeting called by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to discuss contemporary issues amid the political crisis that has gripped the country.

FGN33 UK-LD PHILIP Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart procedure London: Britain Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Tuesday left King Edward VII's Hospital in central London after a month since he had been admitted there and went on to have a ''successful heart procedure''. By Aditi Khanna FGN49 UK-FUGITIVE-INDIA-EXTRADITION British fugitive wins appeal against extradition to India due to high suicide risk London, Mar 16 (PTI) A British fugitive wanted in India to serve a 10-year sentence after his conviction for possession of 10 kilograms of cannabis in April 2002 won a High Court appeal in London on Tuesday, as a judge ruled that it would be oppressive to extradite him to India because he posed a “very high risk of completed suicide”. By Aditi Khanna FGN45 VIRUS-UK-VACCINE-JOHNSON UK's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and works extremely well, says Boris Johnson London: The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and bio-pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca is safe and works extremely well, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, amid reports that the doses were causing blood clot-related complications.

PTI IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Cold weather chills U.S. retail sales, factory output

U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in February amid bitterly cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money to mostly lower- and middle-income households.Th...

Ethiopia rejects outside mediation in Nile River dam dispute

An Ethiopian official said on Tuesday that his government opposes calls by Sudan for outside mediators including the United States in the ongoing dispute over its construction of a massive hydroelectric dam on the Nile River. Ethiopia is ge...

Lebanon's protesters back on streets as currency hits new low

Protesters burned tyres and blocked roads in Beirut on Tuesday as the Lebanese currency crashed past a new milestone.Market dealers said the Lebanese pound was trading at around 15,000 to the dollar, having lost a third of its value in the ...

Kosovo war cimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunal

Kosovo war crimes suspect Pjeter Shala has been arrested in Belgium, the Hague-based Kosovo tribunal said on Tuesday.The Kosovo war crimes court said in a statement that Shala would be detained in Belgium pending his transfer to The Hague b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021