Left Menu

YSRC names M Gurumurthy as candidate for Tirupati LS bypoll

PTI | Vja | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:11 IST
YSRC names M Gurumurthy as candidate for Tirupati LS bypoll

The ruling YSR Congress named Dr M Gurumurthy as its candidate for the April 17 by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha (SC reserved) constituency in Andhra Pradesh, schedule for which was announced on Tuesday.

Gurumurthy is a physiotherapist, who accompanied YSRC chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in his 3600-km-long padayatra (foot march) in 2017-19 and tended to the latter.

Fielding him as the party candidate is seen as a reward for 36-year-old Gurumurthy's services.

He hails from Yerpedu mandal under Srikalahasti Assembly constituency that forms part of Tirupati Lok Sabha segment.

By-election to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat has been necessitated due to the death of sitting YSRC member Balli Durgaprasada Rao, exactly six months ago, on September 16 of COVID-19.

The YSRC won the Tirupati seat successively in 2014 and 2019.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party has already named former Union Minister of State Panabaka Lakshmi as its nominee.

Lakshmi unsuccessfully contested the seat in 2019.

However, there is uncertainty on whether or not she will jump into the fray this time despite the party naming her.

The BJP will contest the bypoll in alliance with Jana Sena of actor Pawan Kalyan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Cold weather chills U.S. retail sales, factory output

U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in February amid bitterly cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money to mostly lower- and middle-income households.Th...

Ethiopia rejects outside mediation in Nile River dam dispute

An Ethiopian official said on Tuesday that his government opposes calls by Sudan for outside mediators including the United States in the ongoing dispute over its construction of a massive hydroelectric dam on the Nile River. Ethiopia is ge...

Lebanon's protesters back on streets as currency hits new low

Protesters burned tyres and blocked roads in Beirut on Tuesday as the Lebanese currency crashed past a new milestone.Market dealers said the Lebanese pound was trading at around 15,000 to the dollar, having lost a third of its value in the ...

Kosovo war cimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunal

Kosovo war crimes suspect Pjeter Shala has been arrested in Belgium, the Hague-based Kosovo tribunal said on Tuesday.The Kosovo war crimes court said in a statement that Shala would be detained in Belgium pending his transfer to The Hague b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021