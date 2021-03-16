Left Menu

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:27 IST
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal tests positive for coronavirus
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement a day after addressing a rally in Tarn Taran. Badal said he is fine and has isolated himself.

''I would like to inform everyone that I have tested COVID positive. My health is fine & as per protocol I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves & get tested for COVID-19,'' said Badal in his tweet.

Meanwhile, the SAD announced postponement of its protest rallies under the 'Punjab Mangda Jawab' campaign launched by the party to force the Congress government to answer for allegedly reneging on all the promises made to the people till March 31. The decision was taken after Badal tested positive for COVID-19, party Spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said.

He said fresh dates for the rallies would be announced in due time. Cheema said Wednesday's rally, scheduled to be held at Mukerian, had also been postponed.

He also said that Badal was in good spirits and keeping good health.

The spokesperson said the party was, however, going as per health protocols and had suspended its rallies till the completion of the isolation period of the SAD president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

