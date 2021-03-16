BJP leader slams party's Kerala leadership, says weak candidates have been fielded for April 6 polls

A BJP leader on Tuesday slammed the Kerala leadership of the party, alleging they were not interested in winning the election as weak candidates have been fielded in seats where the party had a good chance to win in the April 6 assembly polls.

Attacking the leadership of the state party, R Balashankar, currently working with the BJP's national training department, claimed he was denied ticket from his home constituency Chengannur in Alappuzha district after given an understanding that he would be fielded from there.

The BJP leader said he had been working for the past two months in Chengannur and all communities in the constituency including Christians and Muslims had offered him their support in the polls.

The 67-year-old leader claimed he had a very good chance for winning the seat currently held by the CPI(M) but the BJP fielded a person who is a political non-entity damaging its chance to win the seat.

''The state leadership is not wanting to win the elections.They are not interested in winning the election.

Because in the constituencies where the BJP have a great winning chance, they are putting up weak candidates,'' Balashankar told PTI.

He alleged that his winnability and positivity had become a negative point for the local leaders.

Balashankar claimed he was very popular in Chengannur and his family connection in the constituency would have helped the party to get more votes.

But they fielded a novice, a political non-entity from the constituency and ''this is going to help the Congress or the CPI(M),'' he claimed.

State BJP sources sought to downplay Balashankar's allegation, describing it as an emotional outburst from a person who did not get party ticket for the election.

The BJP has fielded A V Gopakumar from Chengannur seat.

While the CPI(M) has fielded sitting MLA Saji Cherian from the seat, the Congress has fielded its senior leader M Murali.

The BJP leadership had on Sunday released its first set of candidates in the southern state.

