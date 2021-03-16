Bihar in dire need of new industries, big projects: Ram Kripal Yadav

Bihar is in ''dire need'' of new industries and big projects to provide employment opportunities to youth of the state, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav said on Tuesday.

Expressing concern that the youngsters in the state is facing unemployment, Yadav said after carving out Jharkhand from Bihar, there are lesser job opportunities. ''Bihar is in dire need of new industries and big projects to provide better employment opportunities to youngsters of the state as there is higher unemployment,'' he told reporters here.

Yadav, BJP MP from Bihar, said the central and state governments are taking steps in this direction, but the sooner Bihar gets big projects the better it will be for the youth of the state.

He also raised the issue during question hour in Lok Sabha in the presence of various cabinet ministers.

