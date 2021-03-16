Left Menu

Britain to expand nuclear warhead stockpile by over 40% as global threats rise

It will work with the United States to ensure the new warhead remains Trident-compatible. With its current submarines, Britain said it would stick to its existing policy of always having one submarine of its four nuclear deterrent submarines on continuous patrol.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:56 IST
Britain to expand nuclear warhead stockpile by over 40% as global threats rise

Britain will grow its nuclear warhead stockpile by more than 40% to ensure its security in a more risky global environment and as it faces new technological threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

The country had previously been reducing its nuclear weapons stockpile, and in 2010, the government set a cap of 180 warheads for the mid-2020 period. Johnson scrapped the earlier limit and said the number would now rise to a maximum of 260. In its security and defence review, Britain said it faced risks from nuclear-armed states, emerging nuclear states and state-sponsored nuclear terrorism, and its nuclear deterrent was needed to guarantee its security and that of its allies.

"Some states are now significantly increasing and diversifying their nuclear arsenals," the government said. "The increase in global competition, challenges to the international order, and proliferation of potentially disruptive technologies all pose a threat to strategic stability." The move was criticised by The Elders, a group of former global policymakers who campaign for peace.

"While the UK cites increased security threats as justification for this move, the appropriate response to these challenges should be to work multilaterally to strengthen international arms control agreements and to reduce - not increase - the number of nuclear weapons in existence," said Mary Robinson, chair of the group. Questioned over the policy in parliament Johnson said Britain was still committed to global nuclear arms reduction.

Britain also said it planned to replace its current nuclear warhead with a new one which would be able to operate throughout the lifespan of four new submarines being built and due to enter service in the early 2030s. It will work with the United States to ensure the new warhead remains Trident-compatible.

With its current submarines, Britain said it would stick to its existing policy of always having one submarine of its four nuclear deterrent submarines on continuous patrol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Consider plea for common symbols: HC to EC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission to consider the pleas of three minor parties demanding common symbols to contest in the ensuing Assembly polls scheduled for April 6.The All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, he...

Google to cut app store fees on developers' first million in sales by half

Alphabet Incs Google said on Tuesday it would cut the service fee that app developers pay to its app store by half for the first 1 million in revenue they earn every year.The move will bring down Googles app store fees to 15 from 30, the co...

Two men stabbed to death in road rage incident in Delhi

Two men were allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile and his accomplice in a road rage incident in outer Delhis Paschim Vihar, police said on Tuesday.The deceased have been identified as Rohit Aggarwal 23 and Ghanshyam 20, residents of Shi...

Ex-Cong leader P C Chacko joins NCP; says happy to be part of functional, active party

Former Congress leader P C Chacko, who quit the party last week, joined the Nationalist Congress Party NCP headed by Sharad Pawar on Tuesday and said he was happy to be part of a functional, active party with a direction.Taking a dig at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021