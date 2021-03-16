Left Menu

Top Senate Republican warns of 'scorched earth' response if Democrats dump filibuster

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats on Tuesday that doing away with the chamber's filibuster rule would lead to a "completely scorched earth" Senate, in which Democratic President Joe Biden would have a much harder time moving his agenda. Democrats who narrowly control the Senate in recent weeks have voiced more support for the idea of eliminating the custom that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation in the 100-seat chamber.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:56 IST
Top Senate Republican warns of 'scorched earth' response if Democrats dump filibuster

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats on Tuesday that doing away with the chamber's filibuster rule would lead to a "completely scorched earth" Senate, in which Democratic President Joe Biden would have a much harder time moving his agenda.

Democrats who narrowly control the Senate in recent weeks have voiced more support for the idea of eliminating the custom that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation in the 100-seat chamber. They have said the move may be necessary to pass measures, including a House of Representatives-approved bill intended to make it easier to vote and other priorities of President Biden. "This chaos would not open up an express lane to liberal change. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would be more like a 100-car pileup. Nothing moving," McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said on the Senate floor.

"Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin ... to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like," he added. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday said Democrats hoped to work with Republicans to move forward legislation intended to improve voter participation, renew U.S. infrastructure and make sections of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill permanent. But he warned Democrats were determined to overcome Republican opposition, saying all options were on the table.

Stacey Abrams, an influential voting-rights advocate and former Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, also called on Sunday for the Senate to exempt election reform legislation passed by the House over Republican opposition from the filibuster procedural hurdle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Consider plea for common symbols: HC to EC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission to consider the pleas of three minor parties demanding common symbols to contest in the ensuing Assembly polls scheduled for April 6.The All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, he...

Google to cut app store fees on developers' first million in sales by half

Alphabet Incs Google said on Tuesday it would cut the service fee that app developers pay to its app store by half for the first 1 million in revenue they earn every year.The move will bring down Googles app store fees to 15 from 30, the co...

Two men stabbed to death in road rage incident in Delhi

Two men were allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile and his accomplice in a road rage incident in outer Delhis Paschim Vihar, police said on Tuesday.The deceased have been identified as Rohit Aggarwal 23 and Ghanshyam 20, residents of Shi...

Ex-Cong leader P C Chacko joins NCP; says happy to be part of functional, active party

Former Congress leader P C Chacko, who quit the party last week, joined the Nationalist Congress Party NCP headed by Sharad Pawar on Tuesday and said he was happy to be part of a functional, active party with a direction.Taking a dig at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021