BJP slams Mamata over attack on its rath yatra

The BJP on Tuesday blamed the Trinamool Congress for an attack on its rath yatra at Purulia in West Bengal and alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was responsible for violence in the state as nothing happens there without her nod.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:01 IST
The BJP on Tuesday blamed the Trinamool Congress for an attack on its rath yatra at Purulia in West Bengal and alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was responsible for ''violence'' in the state as nothing happens there without her nod. Union minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at the state's ruling party and claimed the incidents of violence reflect on the TMC's frustration as it is losing in the assembly polls, which begins from March 27, there while the BJP is winning. ''Trinamool Congress goons attacked the BJP's which was in honour of Bhim Rao Ambedkar. This is an insult to democracy and Ambedkar... CM Mamata Banerjee is squarely responsible for whatever is happening in West Bengal, this spate of violence,'' the BJP leader told reporters here. For the TMC to blame the BJP is a case of a thief scolding a cop, he said, adding that nothing happens in the state's ruling party and its government without Banerjee's nod. Over 130 BJP workers have been killed in the state, Javadekar claimed. He said the Election Commission should take cognizance of such incidents on its own and take appropriate action.

