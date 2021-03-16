Left Menu

Nepal's President Bhandari to visit Bangladesh next week

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:13 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari will visit Bangladesh next week during which she will hold talks with the country's top leadership and attend the birth centenary celebration of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Bhandari will visit Bangladesh from March 22 to 23 at the friendly invitation of Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid.

She would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal and other senior officials.

President Bhandari on Tuesday briefed top leaders of various political parties about her upcoming visit to Bangladesh during an all party meeting.

According to a press statement issued by the Office of President, she urged political leaders to give continuity to mutual discussions and dialogue on issues related to day-to-day problems of ordinary citizens such as education, health, economy, drinking water, and climate change.

The meeting called by President Bhandari was attended by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Chairman of Janata Samajbadi Party Mahanta Thakur, among others Former premiers Baburam Bhattarai, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal skipped the meeting.

During her Bangladesh visit, President Bhandari will attend the birth centenary celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She will deliver a statement on the theme of 'Nepal-Bangladesh Relations and Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary'.

She will also hold talks with President Hamid and visit National Martyrs Memorial at Savar and Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi. A cultural troupe will also be part of the Nepali delegation and it will present Nepali cultural performance during the birth centenary celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

