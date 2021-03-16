AICC releases list of six candidates for Kerala Ass

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:13 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 16 (PTI): The AICC on Tuesday released its list of candidates in the six remaining constituencies in Kerala for the April 6 assembly polls.

T Siddique has been fielded from Kalpetta, V V Prakash from Nilambur, P C Vishnunath from Kundra, Firoz Kunnumparambil from Thavanur, Riyas Mukkoli from Patambi and Veena Nair from Vattiyoorkavu, an AICC release said.

The opposition Congress, which is contesting in 92 of the 140 assembly seats, had earlier released its candidates for 86 seats.

Its ally Forwad Bloc, which had been allocated the Dharmadam seat, from where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is contesting, has refused to field its candidate.

The UDF is yet to decide on who will take on the CPI (M) veteran in the constituency.

IUML, a key partner of the UDF, will be contesting in 27 seats.

