YSRC names M Gurumurthy as candidate for Tirupati LS bypoll

The ruling YSR Congress named Dr M Gurumurthy as its candidate for the April 17 by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha (SC reserved) constituency in Andhra Pradesh, schedule for which was announced on Tuesday.

A YSRC press release said Gurumurthy will be the party nominee for the bypoll.

Gurumurthy, 36, is a physiotherapist, who accompanied YSRC chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in his 3600-km-long padayatra (foot march) in 2017-19 and tended to the latter.

He hails from Yerpedu mandal under Srikalahasti Assembly constituency that forms part of Tirupati Lok Sabha segment.

By-election to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat has been necessitated due to the death of sitting YSRC member Balli Durgaprasada Rao, exactly six months ago, on September 16 of COVID-19.

The YSRC won the Tirupati seat successively in 2014 and 2019.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party has already named former Union Minister of State Panabaka Lakshmi as its nominee.

Lakshmi unsuccessfully contested the seat in 2019.

The BJP will contest the bypoll in alliance with Jana Sena of actor Pawan Kalyan.

