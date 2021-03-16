Left Menu

UP panchayat polls: Congress to contest on all seats

According to the release, it was unanimously decided that the Congress will contest the elections on issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmers woes.Addressing the meeting, Lallu said, The state is passing through a phase of chaos and the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proved to be a complete failure on all fronts. Law and order is so bad that incidents of murder, rape and robbery are taking place daily.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:35 IST
UP panchayat polls: Congress to contest on all seats

The Congress will contest on all seats during the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, said state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Lallu, in which party MLAs and former MPs took part, a release issued here said. According to the release, it was unanimously decided that the Congress will contest the elections on issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmers’ woes.

Addressing the meeting, Lallu said, “The state is passing through a phase of chaos and the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proved to be a complete failure on all fronts.” “Law and order is so bad that incidents of murder, rape and robbery are taking place daily. Unemployment is at its peak. Petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing,” Lallu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democratic-controlled U.S. House to vote Thursday on citizenship path for 'Dreamers'

The House of Representatives is due to vote Thursday on two immigration bills that would provide a path to citizenship for millions living illegally in the United States, just as the country faces the biggest surge of migrants at its southw...

Pune: 8 held for trying to sell bank data worth Rs 216 cr

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly obtaining dormant account details worth Rs 216 crore in several banks in a fraudulent manner with the intention of selling the data, Pune police said on Tuesday.Those arrested include an actor w...

Tactical problems and Iranian politics hinder revival of nuclear talks, France says

Frances foreign minister said on Tuesday that efforts to revive nuclear talks with Iran were being held up by tactical problems and the domestic situation in Iran ahead of its presidential election in June.France, along with Britain, German...

Over 41K personnel across 28 states trained for protecting children's mental health wellbeing: Irani

Over 41,000 personnel across 28 states have been trained for protecting mental health wellbeing of children, especially those who are in distress and vulnerable circumstances under the governments initiative SAMVAD, Union minister Smriti Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021