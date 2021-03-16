UP panchayat polls: Congress to contest on all seats
According to the release, it was unanimously decided that the Congress will contest the elections on issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmers woes.Addressing the meeting, Lallu said, The state is passing through a phase of chaos and the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proved to be a complete failure on all fronts. Law and order is so bad that incidents of murder, rape and robbery are taking place daily.
The Congress will contest on all seats during the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, said state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Lallu, in which party MLAs and former MPs took part, a release issued here said. According to the release, it was unanimously decided that the Congress will contest the elections on issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmers’ woes.
Addressing the meeting, Lallu said, “The state is passing through a phase of chaos and the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proved to be a complete failure on all fronts.” “Law and order is so bad that incidents of murder, rape and robbery are taking place daily. Unemployment is at its peak. Petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing,” Lallu said.
