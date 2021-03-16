NCT bill will ensure speedy development in national capital: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday said the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill will ensure better coordination between the Centre and the AAP government in the national capital, and lead to speedy development in the city.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to give more powers to Delhi lieutenant-governor (L-G), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the bill aims at better coordination between the Centre and the elected government in Delhi.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of seeking to drastically curtail the powers of his elected government through the new bill in the Lok Sabha.

Gupta welcomed the bill saying it will remove existing ''ambiguities'' and will ensure speedy development in the capital.

''The bill is aimed at promoting harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive. It clearly defines the responsibilities of the elected government and the Lt governor,'' he said.

''Kejriwal should stop spreading lies on the bill's finer points,'' he said.

The Congress has also slammed the bill and planned to stage a protest against it at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said if the bill is passed, then the Delhi government will be reduced to a mere ''puppet'' at the hands of the Lt governor.

Kumar also criticised the AAP government's ''late reaction'' on the issue.

''The Kejriwal government kept quiet for over a month even as the Union Cabinet gave its approval for introduction of the bill in Parliament on February 3,” he said.

''The Aam Aadmi Party MPs in both the Houses of Parliament also did not speak against the bill,'' he claimed Kumar said the BJP's Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi were also ''guilty of acquiescing'' to the move by the Modi government to ''snatch away'' the powers of an elected government.

He said it was a ''betrayal'' of the faith reposed on them by the people of Delhi, as they were elected to the Lok Sabha to serve the interest of Delhiites and not be party to ''diluting'' the powers of the democratically-elected Delhi government.

