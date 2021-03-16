Left Menu

NCT bill will ensure speedy development in national capital: Delhi BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:25 IST
NCT bill will ensure speedy development in national capital: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday said the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill will ensure better coordination between the Centre and the AAP government in the national capital, and lead to speedy development in the city.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to give more powers to Delhi lieutenant-governor (L-G), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the bill aims at better coordination between the Centre and the elected government in Delhi.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of seeking to drastically curtail the powers of his elected government through the new bill in the Lok Sabha.

Gupta welcomed the bill saying it will remove existing ''ambiguities'' and will ensure speedy development in the capital.

''The bill is aimed at promoting harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive. It clearly defines the responsibilities of the elected government and the Lt governor,'' he said.

''Kejriwal should stop spreading lies on the bill's finer points,'' he said.

The Congress has also slammed the bill and planned to stage a protest against it at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said if the bill is passed, then the Delhi government will be reduced to a mere ''puppet'' at the hands of the Lt governor.

Kumar also criticised the AAP government's ''late reaction'' on the issue.

''The Kejriwal government kept quiet for over a month even as the Union Cabinet gave its approval for introduction of the bill in Parliament on February 3,” he said.

''The Aam Aadmi Party MPs in both the Houses of Parliament also did not speak against the bill,'' he claimed Kumar said the BJP's Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi were also ''guilty of acquiescing'' to the move by the Modi government to ''snatch away'' the powers of an elected government.

He said it was a ''betrayal'' of the faith reposed on them by the people of Delhi, as they were elected to the Lok Sabha to serve the interest of Delhiites and not be party to ''diluting'' the powers of the democratically-elected Delhi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zarif slams UK 'hypocrisy' over nuclear warheads plan

Irans foreign minister on Tuesday derided British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a plan to increase his countrys nuclear warhead stockpile while expressing concern over Tehrans alleged attempt to seek atomic weapons.In utter hypocrisy, B...

Democratic-controlled U.S. House to vote Thursday on citizenship path for 'Dreamers'

The House of Representatives is due to vote Thursday on two immigration bills that would provide a path to citizenship for millions living illegally in the United States, just as the country faces the biggest surge of migrants at its southw...

Pune: 8 held for trying to sell bank data worth Rs 216 cr

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly obtaining dormant account details worth Rs 216 crore in several banks in a fraudulent manner with the intention of selling the data, Pune police said on Tuesday.Those arrested include an actor w...

Tactical problems and Iranian politics hinder revival of nuclear talks, France says

Frances foreign minister said on Tuesday that efforts to revive nuclear talks with Iran were being held up by tactical problems and the domestic situation in Iran ahead of its presidential election in June.France, along with Britain, German...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021