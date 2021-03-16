Left Menu

French parliament votes to include tackling climate change in constitution

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:27 IST
French parliament votes to include tackling climate change in constitution
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

France's National Assembly on Tuesday voted in favour of revising the constitution to include a reference to protecting the environment and fighting climate change.

Lawmakers in the lower house voted 391 to 47 in support of a broader climate bill which includes the provision.

The vote marks a first step towards a referendum on the constitutional amendment, though such a popular vote also requires the backing of the centre-right dominated Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pune: 8 held for trying to sell bank data worth Rs 216 cr

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly obtaining dormant account details worth Rs 216 crore in several banks in a fraudulent manner with the intention of selling the data, Pune police said on Tuesday.Those arrested include an actor w...

Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head

Researchers in a recent study found that the link between physical health problems and psychological stress generally relates to a stress-induced immune response gone wild, with inflammation then causing damage to other systems in the body....

Cong names candidates for Assembly polls in Puducherry, former CM Narayanasamy doesn't find place

The Congress on Tuesday announced names of candidates for 14 seats for the April 6 Puducherry Assembly elections but the list did not contain the name of party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy.The Congress, which heads the S...

Zarif slams UK 'hypocrisy' over nuclear warheads plan

Irans foreign minister on Tuesday derided British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a plan to increase his countrys nuclear warhead stockpile while expressing concern over Tehrans alleged attempt to seek atomic weapons.In utter hypocrisy, B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021