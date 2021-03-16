French parliament votes to include tackling climate change in constitution

French parliament votes to include tackling climate change in constitutionReuters | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:27 IST
France's National Assembly on Tuesday voted in favour of revising the constitution to include a reference to protecting the environment and fighting climate change.
Lawmakers in the lower house voted 391 to 47 in support of a broader climate bill which includes the provision.
The vote marks a first step towards a referendum on the constitutional amendment, though such a popular vote also requires the backing of the centre-right dominated Senate.
