French parliament votes to include tackling climate change in constitution

France's National Assembly on Tuesday voted in favour of revising the constitution to include a reference to protecting the environment and fighting climate change.

Lawmakers in the lower house voted 391 to 47 in support of a broader climate bill which includes the provision.

The vote marks a first step towards a referendum on the constitutional amendment, though such a popular vote also requires the backing of the centre-right dominated Senate.

