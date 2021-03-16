Left Menu

Pandemic has shown multilateralism the way forward; India an example: IPU chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:30 IST
Pandemic has shown multilateralism the way forward; India an example: IPU chief

Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) president Duarte Pacheco said the coronavirus pandemic has shown multilateralism is the way forward and added that India has set an example by providing vaccine to other countries.

Addressing the members of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall, Pacheco hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and said with concrete decisions and actions taken by him, India achieved huge economic and social development by reducing poverty which is the most important task for all politicians.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacheco said it has shown the world how small it is and suggested multilateralism is the way ahead.

''This pandemic shows how small we are. Multilateralism is the solution to this and India is an example,'' the head of the international body of legislatures said.

Referring to India's decision to extend help to other countries during the pandemic by providing them with vaccines, he said, ''With your courage, you take measures...you give concrete help to so many other nations of the world.'' Pacheco, a member of Portugal's parliament, described India as a special friend of IPU and said it has played an important role in parliamentary diplomacy.

Emphasising that India should get its due place in the global order, he said, ''Portugal supports India's claim to permanent membership of the (United Nations) Security Council.'' Modi later tweeted, ''Glad to have met @IPUPresident Mr Duarte Pacheco. We spoke on a wide range of issues. Also heard his insightful views during his address to MPs earlier today.'' Speaking at the event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said India has a clearly stated policy against expansionism and terrorism. Birla also said no parliament should debate laws passed by the legislatures of other nations and issues related to their sovereignty.

His remarks came days after British lawmakers discussed the farmers' protest in India.

Underlining that India has always worked for global peace and tranquillity, Birla said India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has clearly stated its policy against global terrorism and expansionism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pune: 8 held for trying to sell bank data worth Rs 216 cr

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly obtaining dormant account details worth Rs 216 crore in several banks in a fraudulent manner with the intention of selling the data, Pune police said on Tuesday.Those arrested include an actor w...

Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head

Researchers in a recent study found that the link between physical health problems and psychological stress generally relates to a stress-induced immune response gone wild, with inflammation then causing damage to other systems in the body....

Cong names candidates for Assembly polls in Puducherry, former CM Narayanasamy doesn't find place

The Congress on Tuesday announced names of candidates for 14 seats for the April 6 Puducherry Assembly elections but the list did not contain the name of party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy.The Congress, which heads the S...

Zarif slams UK 'hypocrisy' over nuclear warheads plan

Irans foreign minister on Tuesday derided British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a plan to increase his countrys nuclear warhead stockpile while expressing concern over Tehrans alleged attempt to seek atomic weapons.In utter hypocrisy, B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021