Nadda asks Bishnupur district office bearers to pay attention at booth level, each 'Panna Pramukh' to daily meet 30 voters

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to reach people (BJP) through its organisational post called 'Panna Pramukh'. Each 'Panna Pramukh' will meet at least 30 voters and discuss their problems and grievances.

ANI | Bishnupur (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:32 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda. . Image Credit: ANI

This started six months ago where 'Panna Pramukh' used to meet people once a week. But now they have been instructed to meet people on a daily basis. This was decided at an organisational meeting called by BJP national president JP Nadda at the Annapurna Hotel, Bishnupur on Tuesday.

District office bearers attended the meeting with Nadda in which election preparedness was discussed. Moonmoon Mukherjee, Secretary, Bishnupur Sangathanik Zila, informed, "We met Nadda ji. He told us to pay attention at the booth level. He will come here very soon again and will hold a meeting with us."

Nadda, while addressing the gathering, asked the district office bearers to reach more people. 17 members from six Vidhan Sabha were present at the meeting.

Earlier, the BJP president held a roadshow from Kumari Takiz cinema hall to the bus stand in Bishnupur of West Bengal's Bankura district. Immediately after the meeting, Nadda addressed a public rally at Ghaushali Para Kali Mandir ground in Kotulpur.

Strategic election campaigning by political parties is going on across West Bengal with parties giving equal importance to interior parts of the state. The first phase of polling will be held in five districts and 30 assembly seats that includes Purulia, West Midnapore Part I, Bankura Part I, East Midnapore Part I and Jhargram.

The second phase to be held in four districts and 30 assembly seats that includes Bankura Part II, East Midnapore Part II, West Midnapore Part II and South 24 Parganas Part I. Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

