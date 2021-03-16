Left Menu

Manak Agarwal expresses dissatisfaction over expulsion from Congress, writes to Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Manak Agarwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, expressing his dissatisfaction over his expulsion from the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:33 IST
Manak Agarwal expresses dissatisfaction over expulsion from Congress, writes to Sonia Gandhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Manak Agarwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, expressing his dissatisfaction over his expulsion from the party. In the letter, Agarwal wrote: "I have been an elected member of the AICC for the past 25 years. Despite this fact, the MPCC disciplinary committee has expelled me from the party by going against the party constitution though they are not authorised to do so. A few months back Kamal Nath ji had made a derogatory statement about a female candidate Imarti Devi and I had opposed it and Rahul ji too had opposed it in Kerala and asked Kamal Nath ji to apologize for the same. However, despite this fact, he did not apologise and rather opposed him."

"In February, the MPCC under Kamal Nath ji had given membership to Babulal Chourasia who had been a staunch supporter of Nathuram Godse and had built his temple in Gwalior. I was firm and stringent in opposing the decision as it was against the party ideology, however, I have been expelled from the MPCC and request you to look into the matter," he added in his letter. The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee disciplinary committee has expelled Agarwal for six years, reportedly over his statement against former Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pune: 8 held for trying to sell bank data worth Rs 216 cr

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly obtaining dormant account details worth Rs 216 crore in several banks in a fraudulent manner with the intention of selling the data, Pune police said on Tuesday.Those arrested include an actor w...

Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head

Researchers in a recent study found that the link between physical health problems and psychological stress generally relates to a stress-induced immune response gone wild, with inflammation then causing damage to other systems in the body....

Cong names candidates for Assembly polls in Puducherry, former CM Narayanasamy doesn't find place

The Congress on Tuesday announced names of candidates for 14 seats for the April 6 Puducherry Assembly elections but the list did not contain the name of party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy.The Congress, which heads the S...

Zarif slams UK 'hypocrisy' over nuclear warheads plan

Irans foreign minister on Tuesday derided British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a plan to increase his countrys nuclear warhead stockpile while expressing concern over Tehrans alleged attempt to seek atomic weapons.In utter hypocrisy, B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021