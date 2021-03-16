Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro says arrest of former Bolivian president is unreasonable

"Brazil supported the formation of the government of President Jeanine Áñez, who was provisionally sworn in after the resignation of then-President Evo Morales," Brazil's foreign ministry said in a separate statement following Bolsonaro's remarks. Áñez was arrested on Saturday and is expected to be jailed for four months. Prosecutor allege she used security force allies to push longtime President Evo Morales to resign after contested elections and eventually install herself as interim president.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:37 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that the arrest of former interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez over the weekend seemed unreasonable, adding he sees the situation in Bolivia as a cause for concern.

Speaking at a meeting of the Prosul regional development bloc that includes countries like Argentina and Paraguay, Bolsonaro expressed skepticism regarding the allegations against her and members of the cabinet. "Brazil supported the formation of the government of President Jeanine Áñez, who was provisionally sworn in after the resignation of then-President Evo Morales," Brazil's foreign ministry said in a separate statement following Bolsonaro's remarks.

Áñez was arrested on Saturday and is expected to be jailed for four months. Prosecutor allege she used security force allies to push longtime President Evo Morales to resign after contested elections and eventually install herself as interim president. She was in power for less than a year and was succeeded by Luis Arce, who belongs to Morales's party.

