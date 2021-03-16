Left Menu

West Bengal polls: TMC have realised they are going to lose, says Javadekar

Launching a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress over the alleged vandalism and stoppage of one of the yatras scheduled to be conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Kakdwip, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the TMC has realised they are going to lose in the upcoming assembly polls and that's why they are resorting to such actions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:42 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Launching a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress over the alleged vandalism and stoppage of one of the yatras scheduled to be conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Kakdwip, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the TMC has realised they are going to lose in the upcoming assembly polls and that's why they are resorting to such actions. "The yatra was taken out in honour of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The attack is not only an insult to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, but has also embarrassed India's democracy," Javadekar told the media persons here.

"More than 130 BJP workers were killed in West Bengal, several violent incidents took place in the state, attacking BJP rath yatras are the culture of TMC," the minister said. Taking a dig on TMC, Javadekar further said, "They have realised they are going to lose so they are resorting to such actions. We want the Election Commission to look into it."

"West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is responsible for everything that is happening in West Bengal, as everything is done with her approval," he added. BJP national president JP Nadda had also accused TMC of vandalising and stopping one of the yatras scheduled to be conducted in Kakdwip.

Nadda said, "I had inaugurated the yatra from Kotulpur but the yatra that was scheduled to start from Kakdwip was vandalised by TMC goons, they tried to stop it. The BJP condemns it." Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

