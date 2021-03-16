Left Menu

France takes step towards enshrining climate change fight in constitution

France's National Assembly voted on Tuesday to enshrine the fight against climate change and the protection of biodiversity in the constitution, the first step towards a national referendum on the matter. Lawmakers in the lower house voted 391 to 47 in support of a broader climate bill, which includes the provision.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:43 IST
France takes step towards enshrining climate change fight in constitution

France's National Assembly voted on Tuesday to enshrine the fight against climate change and the protection of biodiversity in the constitution, the first step towards a national referendum on the matter.

Lawmakers in the lower house voted 391 to 47 in support of a broader climate bill, which includes the provision. Macron promised the opportunity to reference protecting the environment and tackling climate change in the constitution in December, under fire from left-wing factions of his centrist party for failing to do enough to combat global warming.

"This text represents the real opportunity to hold the referendum promised by the president," Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told the assembly. However, the Senate must also back the provision for a referendum to be organised. The higher chamber is dominated by conservatives and is more resistant to the proposal.

The draft law would amend Article 1 of the constitution so that it includes the line: "(The constitution) guarantees the preservation of the environment and biodiversity and the fight against climate change." France’s Green Party has gained momentum over the past two years, drubbing Macron’s ruling party in regional elections last summer. Macron loyalists worry the Greens could erode his base of support on the political left in the 2022 presidential vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation work on Brussels landmark inches towards start line after decades

Work could finally begin on renovating the outside of Brussels landmark the Palais de Justice - but only after the scaffolding that has cloaked the courthouse since 1987 gets another full safety check.The scaffolding has become as much part...

BMC asks schools to discontinue rotational attendance for teachers

In view of rising coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Cororation on Tuesday asked schools to discontinue 50 per cent rotational attendance for teachers and other staff from March 17, a senior official said.Instead, sch...

Pune: 8 held for trying to sell bank data worth Rs 216 cr

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly obtaining dormant account details worth Rs 216 crore in several banks in a fraudulent manner with the intention of selling the data, Pune police said on Tuesday.Those arrested include an actor w...

Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head

Researchers in a recent study found that the link between physical health problems and psychological stress generally relates to a stress-induced immune response gone wild, with inflammation then causing damage to other systems in the body....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021