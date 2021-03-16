Left Menu

Cong-AIUDF alliance a 'Mahakhot' : Fadnavis

PTI | Guwahatinalbari | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:48 IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday slammed the alliance of Congress and Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF in Assam calling it ''Mahakhot'' (great flaw), which he claimed will destroy the social and cultural fabric of the state.

The alliance between the two parties was created to fulfill political ambitions, he said at an election rally at Nalbari.

BJP and its allies are committed to ensuring security and prosperity to the people of the north eastern state and protect their culture, he said.

''The Congress-AIDUF alliance is is not a 'Mahajoth' (grand alliance) but a 'Mahakhot' (great flaw) who have aligned to fulfill their political ambitions with the sole purpose to defeat BJP. But the people of Assam will reject them,'' the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

BJP has repeatedly denounced the alliance in Assam and union minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said it was forged to grab power in Assam and divide people along religious lines.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had said on Monday that instead of following Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress was following in ''Jinnah's footsteps'' and asserted that it will ''destroy'' the country while referring to the opposition party's alliance with ISF in West Bengal and IUML in Kerala, besides AIUDF in Assam.

Fadnavis disagreed with NCP president Sharad Pawar's view that BJP will win in Assam but lose in the other states going to the polls, which begin later this month.

''I do not agree with Pawarji. BJP will definitely win in Assam and in the other states too'', he added.

Assembly polls are slated to be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, besides Assam.

Later to questions about BJP's promise made before the last state poll to send back all infiltrators from the state, Fadnavis told reporters ''First we have to stop them from entering and then we can think of taking any other action''.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has taken up the sealing of the border with Bangladesh in ''a big way'' and though some work is still left, it will be completed soon, he said.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured and strengthened the international borders with all the neighbouring countries.

''Be it Bangladesh, Pakistan or China border, Modiji has ensured that it has been strengthened effectively so that infiltrators are not likely to easily attempt entering our country'', Fadnavis said.

About China he said, ''Every time they had made incursions, they occupied some area. But the last time they tried to enter, they were forced to go back and we did not lose any land'', he said.

The BJP government in Assam under Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, he said, was able to bring about ''good parivartan'' and the transformation is socio-economic and not just political.

During the last five years the BJP has shown the ''politics of performance '' in Assam. ''Our dream for Assam is to realise its potential, develop its resources and change the lives of the ordinary citizens,'' the BJP leader said.

''After BJP formed the government in Assam, the doors of North East opened for the NDA and BJP emergED as the most desired in the region'', he said.

BJP has always believed in changing the society for better and to empower the weakest to ensure that democratic values percolate to the last person, he added.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

