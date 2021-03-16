TN polls: AICC names candidates for four more seats

TN polls: AICC names candidates for four more seatsPTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:50 IST
The Congress on Tuesday named four more party candidates for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, thus fielding nominees from all the 25 seats it has been allotted in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).
According to an AICC release, the party retained sitting legislators JG Prince and S Vijayadharani from Colachel and Vilavancode assembly segments, respectively.
It also named candidates for Velachery and Mayiladuthurai.
The party had earlier named candidates for 21 seats.PTI SA SS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SAD MLAs shout slogans during governor's address to Punjab Assembly
Congress MLAs suspended from HP Assembly sit on dharna outside House
Punjab Assembly pays tributes to farmers who died during stir against farm laws
First for MP Assembly: Question Hour sees online experiment
Budget session: Maha Assembly condoles death of former members