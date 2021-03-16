Left Menu

TN polls: AICC names candidates for four more seats

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:50 IST
TN polls: AICC names candidates for four more seats

The Congress on Tuesday named four more party candidates for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, thus fielding nominees from all the 25 seats it has been allotted in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

According to an AICC release, the party retained sitting legislators JG Prince and S Vijayadharani from Colachel and Vilavancode assembly segments, respectively.

It also named candidates for Velachery and Mayiladuthurai.

The party had earlier named candidates for 21 seats.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation work on Brussels landmark inches towards start line after decades

Work could finally begin on renovating the outside of Brussels landmark the Palais de Justice - but only after the scaffolding that has cloaked the courthouse since 1987 gets another full safety check.The scaffolding has become as much part...

BMC asks schools to discontinue rotational attendance for teachers

In view of rising coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Cororation on Tuesday asked schools to discontinue 50 per cent rotational attendance for teachers and other staff from March 17, a senior official said.Instead, sch...

Pune: 8 held for trying to sell bank data worth Rs 216 cr

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly obtaining dormant account details worth Rs 216 crore in several banks in a fraudulent manner with the intention of selling the data, Pune police said on Tuesday.Those arrested include an actor w...

Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head

Researchers in a recent study found that the link between physical health problems and psychological stress generally relates to a stress-induced immune response gone wild, with inflammation then causing damage to other systems in the body....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021