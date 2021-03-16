Left Menu

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:58 IST
BJP has put up 'Indian democracy for sale', says Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Escalating its attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Kerala assembly polls, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that BJP has "put up Indian democracy for sale". While addressing a press conference at Kerala's Kannur, Vijayan said, "While BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, Congress has reduced themselves to goods that are up for sale."

"BJP is willing to shell out as much money as required. Congress is trying to get the highest bid. Congress cannot be trusted," Vijayan said alleging that Congress is not able to take a stand against BJP. Taking a dig at the Congress, the Kerala CM questioned the credibility of Congress and said, "States ruled by Congress did not any pass resolution against CAA."

"Farmers protest has completed 100 days. How many Congress MPs went to that protest? Why did not Congress MPs have shown interest to participate in it? Left Democratic Front (LDF) has actively taken part in the protest," Vijayan asked. Vijayan further said, "LDF is taking a strong stand against communal forces. Protecting secularism is important and taking a strong step against communalism is needed."

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

