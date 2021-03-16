Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:59 IST
BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

Several BJP legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday hit out at their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, and demanded action against him.

They have urged the party leadership to call a meeting of the legislature party soon to discuss this.

BJP MLAs who have sought action against Yatnal include Chief Minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya, Madal Virupakshappa, Jyothi Ganesh, Shivaraj Patil and Linganna.

''I challenge Yatnal, you have been speaking targeting Yediyurappa and his family, what documents or proof do you have for your charges of corruption against them? '' ''Being the member of the ruling party you protest in the assembly and speak as you want in front of the media (against CM), has the party taught you this?'' Renukacharya asked.

''We will not tolerate, we will question his conduct in the legislature party meeting...we urge CM and party state president to call a legislature party meeting, also take measures to expel him,'' he told reporters.

Shivaraj Patil sought action against Yatnal and demand that the legislature party meeting be called to discuss it.

Yatnal, a former union minister, was earlier slapped with a show-cause notice for repeatedly criticising Yediyurappa and his government.

The Bijapur city MLA had even predicted Yediyurappa's removal as chief minister in the past.

He had recently even threatened to stage a protest in the assembly on the reservation demand of Panchamasali Lingayat community to which he belongs, causing embarrassment to the ruling BJP.

