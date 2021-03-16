Left Menu

Kamala Harris makes U.N. debut, pledges to fight for women, democracy

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made her debut at the United Nations on Tuesday, telling a meeting on gender equality that democracy fundamentally depends on the empowerment of women and that democracy globally is increasingly "under great strain." The United States would work to improve both, Harris said in a video statement to the 65th Commission on the Status of Women. "Democracy requires constant vigilance, constant improvement.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:59 IST
Kamala Harris makes U.N. debut, pledges to fight for women, democracy
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KamalaHarris)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made her debut at the United Nations on Tuesday, telling a meeting on gender equality that democracy fundamentally depends on the empowerment of women and that democracy globally is increasingly "under great strain." The United States would work to improve both, Harris said in a video statement to the 65th Commission on the Status of Women.

"Democracy requires constant vigilance, constant improvement. It is a work in progress. And today, we know that democracy is increasingly under great strain," said the first female vice president of the United States. "The status of democracy also depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women. Not only because the exclusion of women in decision-making is a marker of a flawed democracy, but because the participation of women strengthens democracy," she said.

Harris said that President Joe Biden's administration would revitalize Washington's partnership with U.N. Women - a U.N. body dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. Under former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, the United States led a push at the United Nations against the promotion of women's sexual and reproductive rights and health because it sees that as code for abortion. It opposed such language in U.N. resolutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests TMC youth leader's brother in illegal coal-mining case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday arrested Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged illegal coal-mining case involving an amount of over Rs 1,300 crore,...

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...

Human skeleton found in Noida house

The Noida police launched an investigation on Tuesday after a human skeleton was found inside a house that has been locked for months, officials said. The partially-built house is located in Sector 26 of the city under the Sector 20 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021