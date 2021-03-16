Left Menu

BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:04 IST
BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

Several BJP legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday hit out at their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, and demanded action against him.

They have urged the party leadership to call a meeting of the legislature party soon to discuss this.

BJP MLAs who have sought action against Yatnal include Chief Minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya, Madal Virupakshappa, Jyothi Ganesh, Shivaraj Patil and Linganna.

''I challenge Yatnal, you have been speaking targeting Yediyurappa and his family, what documents or proof do you have for your charges of corruption against them? '' ''Being the member of the ruling party you protest in the assembly and speak as you want in front of the media (against CM), has the party taught you this?'' Renukacharya asked.

''We will not tolerate, we will question his conduct in the legislature party meeting...we urge CM and party state president to call a legislature party meeting, also take measures to expel him,'' he told reporters.

Shivaraj Patil sought action against Yatnal and demanded that the legislature party meeting be called to discuss it.

Yatnal, a former union minister, was earlier slapped with a show-cause notice for repeatedly criticising Yediyurappa and his government.

The Bijapur city MLA had even predicted Yediyurappa's removal as chief minister in the past.

He had recently even threatened to stage a protest in the assembly on the reservation demand of Panchamasali Lingayat community to which he belongs, causing embarrassment to the ruling BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests TMC youth leader's brother in illegal coal-mining case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday arrested Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged illegal coal-mining case involving an amount of over Rs 1,300 crore,...

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...

Human skeleton found in Noida house

The Noida police launched an investigation on Tuesday after a human skeleton was found inside a house that has been locked for months, officials said. The partially-built house is located in Sector 26 of the city under the Sector 20 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021