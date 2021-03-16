Mexican president says Pemex union boss resigns from company

Left Menu

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the veteran former leader of the country's powerful oil workers union, Carlos Romero Deschamps, no longer works for state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex). He has denied any wrongdoing. Lopez Obrador said Romero Deschamps had voluntarily resigned.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:26 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the veteran former leader of the country's powerful oil workers union, Carlos Romero Deschamps, no longer works for state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex). Lopez Obrador confirmed in October 2019 that Romero Deschamps, who that same month stepped down as head of the Pemex union after 26 years, faced formal accusations of wrongdoing and could face prosecution.

Romero Deschamps is suspected of conducting financial operations with funds of illicit origin, according to finance ministry investigators. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Lopez Obrador said Romero Deschamps had voluntarily resigned. Pemex's union did not respond to a request for comment.

A former senator, Romero Deschamps started leading the oil workers union in 1993. His last term was set to end in 2024, the same year that Lopez Obrador's term as president concludes. Union members make up the vast majority of employees at Pemex.

Media reports of the lavish lifestyle of Romero Deschamps and his family, which included trips on private jets and the purchase of luxury sports cars, despite his modest official salary, have for years stoked accusations of corruption.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

