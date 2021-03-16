U.S. talking to several countries about extra COVID-19 vaccine -Biden

U.S. talking to several countries about extra COVID-19 vaccine -BidenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:26 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is in talks with several countries about who will get any extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
"We’re talking with several countries already," Biden told reporters as he left the White House to promote his coronavirus stimulus package in Pennsylvania. "I’ll let you know that very shortly."
Biden has promised to make sure every American has access to a vaccine before giving any to other nations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Pennsylvania
- White House
- American
- United States
ALSO READ
Biden urged to stop blocking of COVID-19 WTO waiver suggested by India and S Africa
Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban
Chinese cyber attack: US Congressman urges Biden admin to stand by India
Senate vetting Biden's choice for SEC head amid stock drama
Indian-American appointed deputy assistant to President Biden and WHMO director