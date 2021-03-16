Left Menu

BJP's triple dose in Bengal: Rajnath, Nadda, Yogi

For a high score in the poll field of West Bengal, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were the three strikers of the BJP on Tuesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:33 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Clockwise from left to right)) . Image Credit: ANI

For a high score in the poll field of West Bengal, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were the three strikers of the BJP on Tuesday. Throwing a challenge to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Paschim Medinipur, Singh said, "Khela hobe Didi, jamke khele hobe (Didi, the game is on, there will be great game)."

Urging people to vote for the BJP, he said, "Jore chaap, Trinamool saaf (push harder, Trinamool will vanish)." "Post-independence, the kind of development that should have been done in West Bengal has not been done. Ruling governments destroyed the state. Be it CPM or TMC, poverty and unemployment are rampant in the state," said Singh.

On a lighter note, the Union Defence Minister said, "Whenever Sourav Ganguly crossed the crease, it was sure that he would hit a six. Likewise, with your support in Lok Sabha, we have crossed the crease and surely we will hit a six in Assembly polls and form the BJP government here." These comments come at a time when speculation is rife over Ganguly joining the BJP ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, Nadda held a roadshow and a rally in Bishnupur. Addressing a public meeting at Kotulpur, Nadda said, "Mamata Ji had called Batla House encounter fake. She had said that she will quit politics if it turns out not to be fake. The court has now given death penalty to Ariz Khan. I want to ask Mamata Ji now, when she will quit politics."

Nadda also accused the TMC of vandalising and stopping one of the yatras scheduled to be conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kakdwip on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Nadda said, "I had inaugurated the yatra from Kotulpur but the yatra that was scheduled to start from Kakdwip was vandalised by TMC goons. They tried to stop it. The BJP condemns it."

As part of the BJP's poll campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a public meeting in Purulia on Tuesday. "There is a change. Before 2014, there was a generation in the country, which used to fear that their secularism will be at risk if they visit a temple. But now, I see Mamata Didi reciting Chandi Path at a temple," said Adityanath.

Slamming the TMC, he said, "The moment I met families of the deceased BJP party workers, I knew TMC's hooliganism and anarchy will last for just the next 45 days. After May 2, they will be ousted from power." The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

