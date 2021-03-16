BJP rath vandalised in Purulia

A portion of a bus designed as BJPs Rath' was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday evening in West Bengals Purulia district.

The BJP has alleged that Trinamool Congress is behind the incident, but the ruling party has termed the allegation as baseless.

BJPs Rath for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Yatra, parked in Purulia, vandalised. Driver suffered injuries. BJP national president J P Nadda would be flagging off the yatra anytime now from Kotulpur. TMC wont be able to do much to stop it! What is Pishi so scared of? Amit Malviya tweeted.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been referred to as ''Pishi'' (aunt from the father's side).

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee termed the allegations as baseless.

A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

