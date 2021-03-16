Left Menu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of nine candidates for the upcoming Puducherry assembly elections on Tuesday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:48 IST
BJP announces nine candidates for Puducherry polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of nine candidates for the upcoming Puducherry assembly elections on Tuesday. Among the key candidates, V Saminathan will contest from Lawspet assembly seat, A Namassivayam from Mannadipet, A John Kumar from Kamarajnagar and PML Kalyanasundaram from Kalapet assembly seat.

Further, J Saravana Kumar will contest from Oussudu assembly seat and Embalam R Selvan will contest from Manavely assembly seat. Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.

Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry.The Congress-led government in the union territory fell before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Narayansamy. Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, AIADMK got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

