U.S. intelligence report concludes Russia and Iran tried to influence election - sources

A U.S. intelligence report set to be published on Tuesday will say Russia and Iran spread misinformation in an attempt to influence the U.S. election, sources briefed on the report told Reuters. The report found no evidence that any votes were changed by technical means, rejecting false claims of elaborate conspiracies spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies. U.S. intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters with information by Cuba, Venezuela, and the militant group Hezbollah. But penetration of some local government systems had no impact on the results, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)