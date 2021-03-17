Left Menu

U.S. report says Russia, not China, tried to influence 2020 election

Russia's government tried to seed the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign with "misleading or unsubstantiated allegations" against then-candidate Joe Biden through allies of former President Trump and his administration, U.S. intelligence officials said on Tuesday. Biden defeated Trump and took office on Jan. 20. U.S. intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters, including a "multi-pronged covert influence campaign" by Iran intended to undercut Trump's support.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 00:12 IST
U.S. report says Russia, not China, tried to influence 2020 election

Russia's government tried to seed the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign with "misleading or unsubstantiated allegations" against then-candidate Joe Biden through allies of former President Trump and his administration, U.S. intelligence officials said on Tuesday. The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It underscores allegations that Trump's allies were playing into Moscow's hands by amplifying claims made against Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run up to the Nov. 3 election. Biden defeated Trump and took office on Jan. 20.

U.S. intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters, including a "multi-pronged covert influence campaign" by Iran intended to undercut Trump's support. The report also punctures a counter-narrative pushed by Trump's allies that China was interfering on Biden's behalf, concluding that Beijing "did not deploy interference efforts." "China sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk blowback if caught," the report said.

U.S. officials said they also saw efforts by Cuba, Venezuela and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to influence the election, although "in general, we assess that they were smaller in scale than those conducted by Russia and Iran." U.S. intelligence agencies and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller previously concluded that Russia also interfered in the 2016 U.S. election to boost Trump's candidacy with a campaign of propaganda aimed at harming his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Once tortured in Iranian jail, ex-Marine fights spy claims

After Amir Hekmati was released from Iranian custody in a 2016 deal trumpeted as a diplomatic breakthrough, he was declared eligible for USD 20 million from a special US government fund as compensation for years of imprisonment that include...

ED arrests TMC youth leader's brother in illegal coal-mining case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday arrested Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged illegal coal-mining case involving an amount of over Rs 1,300 crore,...

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021