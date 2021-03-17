Left Menu

Modi, Portuguese PM review preparations for 1st ever India-EU leaders' meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 00:31 IST
Modi, Portuguese PM review preparations for 1st ever India-EU leaders' meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portuguese counterpart António Luís Santos da Costa spoke over the phone on Tuesday, during which they reviewed the preparations for the first ever India-EU Leaders' Meeting, scheduled to take place in May, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The two leaders also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in their countries and noted the importance of a quick and equitable distribution of vaccines for the ending of the pandemic, the PMO said.

Modi briefed da Costa on India's vaccination drive as well as on the support extended by India to more than 70 countries so far, it added.

He said India would continue to support the vaccination efforts of other countries to the best of its capacities, the PMO said.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in the India-Portugal partnership in the last few years. They also reviewed the preparations for the first ever India-EU Leaders' Meeting, scheduled to take place under the Portuguese Presidency of the EU in Porto in May.

Modi appreciated the role being played by da Costa for strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and said he is looking forward to meeting him in Porto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Once tortured in Iranian jail, ex-Marine fights spy claims

After Amir Hekmati was released from Iranian custody in a 2016 deal trumpeted as a diplomatic breakthrough, he was declared eligible for USD 20 million from a special US government fund as compensation for years of imprisonment that include...

ED arrests TMC youth leader's brother in illegal coal-mining case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday arrested Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged illegal coal-mining case involving an amount of over Rs 1,300 crore,...

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021