Left Menu

US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt election

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:08 IST
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt election

US officials found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process in last November's presidential election, according to government reports Tuesday affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden.

But US officials say they did track a “broader array” of foreign countries who took steps to influence the election than in past cycles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised influence operations aimed at harming Biden's candidacy and supporting Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent, but Russian hackers did not make persistent efforts to break into election infrastructure, unlike past elections, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Iran, for its part, conducted a covert influence campaign aimed at undermining Trump's reelection prospects, according to the intelligence report, while China did not meddle on either side in a likely reflection of its desire for a stable relationship with the US.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO-backed COVAX donates first AstraZeneca vaccines to Nicaragua

Nicaragua received a first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, Vice President Rosario Murillo said on Tuesday, touting the inoculations donated through the World Health Organizations global vaccine-sharing COVAX program. Murillo sa...

Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca vaccine request on Friday

The United States should respond by Friday to Mexicos request to share doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, a senior Mexican official said on Tuesday, as Canadian authorities confirmed they also asked their southern neigh...

UN envoy warns of ‘dramatic’ deterioration in Yemen conflict

Special Envoy Martin Griffiths reported that the war is back in full force, with Ansar Allah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, continuing an offensive in Marib. The northern governorate had previously been relatively unaffected in the...

Armed men attack passenger convoy and village in Niger, killing 58

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village, the government said.The attacks on Monday occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021