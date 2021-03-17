Left Menu

Ecuador presidential candidates launch campaign for April 11 runoff

Left-wing economist Andres Arauz and conservative banker Guillermo Lasso are seeking to win over voters who supported more than a dozen candidates with varying political views in the first round of voting on Feb. 7. Although Arauz beat Lasso in the first round by more than 10 percentage points, no polls have yet been released showing how they would fare in April, and many of the country's voters are still undecided.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 17-03-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 02:45 IST
Ecuador presidential candidates launch campaign for April 11 runoff

Ecuador's presidential candidates launched their campaigns on Tuesday for an April 11 runoff that will determine whether the Andean nation maintains the free-market policies of the past four years or returns to the socialism of the prior decade. Left-wing economist Andres Arauz and conservative banker Guillermo Lasso are seeking to win over voters who supported more than a dozen candidates with varying political views in the first round of voting on Feb. 7.

Although Arauz beat Lasso in the first round by more than 10 percentage points, no polls have yet been released showing how they would fare in April, and many of the country's voters are still undecided. Ecuadoreans are weary from austerity measures linked to an International Monetary Fund package that added pain to an already difficult situation created by the outbreak of the coronavirus last year.

The current president, Lenin Moreno, who defeated Lasso in a 2017 runoff, is not seeking another term. Arauz, a protégé of former President Rafael Correa, has promised to give $1,000 each to a million poor families, and is now offering to provide benefits to young people including jobs, scholarships and free internet access.

"The final stretch begins today," Arauz tweeted. "I am prepared to transform the outrage of our people into hope." Lasso, a three-time presidential candidate, has offered to hold talks with indigenous leader Yaku Perez, who narrowly finished third to him in the first round.

Perez, who alleged fraud in the first round and is still seeking a recount, has said he will not support any candidate in the runoff. Indigenous organization CONAIE is calling on voters to spoil their ballots in protest. Official results from the first round showed Arauz won 32.7% of the vote, while Lasso received 19.74% and Perez had 19.39%. Some 10% of votes cast were declared invalid.

Lasso has adjusted his conservative discourse to include promises of greater equity for women in the workplace, defense of animal rights and ending discrimination over sexual orientation. But he still faces resistance because of his banking background.

"We are facing a historic opportunity to change for the better and create a country," Lasso told a virtual event in Quito.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Watford stay on course for promotion as Swansea lose

Watford boosted their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 4-1 win at struggling Rotherham United in the English Championship second-tier on Tuesday while Swansea City suffered a setback in a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth. ...

Three killed, over 1,000 hurt as Iranians celebrate fire festival

At least three people were killed and more than 1,000 were hurt as crowds across Iran leaped over bonfires and fireworks in an annual fire festival ahead of the Iranian New Year, state media reported early on Wednesday. Of the 1,030 injured...

Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack around Damascus - statement

A Syrian military statement said that Israel launched an attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus on Tuesday but air defenses managed to shoot down a number of missiles.At exactly 2235 pm today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aggress...

Japan Inc to offer lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites

Japanese companies are set to offer the lowest wage increases in eight years as labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, in a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abes stimulus policies....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021