Left Menu

Biden wants to make child tax credit permanent, White House says

President Joe Biden wants to make the child tax credit included in his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief program permanent, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. Nearly 11 million, or one in seven, U.S. children live in poverty, the Center for American Progress, a progressive think tank, estimates. "The president wants to make the Child Tax Credit permanent," Psaki told reporters in response to a question.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 03:03 IST
Biden wants to make child tax credit permanent, White House says
Representative Image.

President Joe Biden wants to make the child tax credit included in his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief program permanent, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. Biden and other officials in his administration are traveling across the United States to promote and explain the newly enacted relief measure, which provides $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans.

The package also expands the U.S. federal child tax credit for one year to a fully refundable $3,600 credit for children under 6 and $3,000 for children aged 6 to 17, from a partially refundable $2,000 per child. Experts say the move will significantly decrease child poverty in the United States. Nearly 11 million, or one in seven, U.S. children live in poverty, the Center for American Progress, a progressive think tank, estimates.

"The president wants to make the Child Tax Credit permanent," Psaki told reporters in response to a question. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Schumer's fellow New York Democrat, said on Sunday they would push to enshrine the enhanced child tax credits as they move forward with other initiatives, including legislation to upgrade U.S. infrastructure.

Psaki said Biden was looking at various proposals, including one from Republican Senator Mitt Romney, to keep giving the credits to Americans, and viewed them as critical to getting more women back into the workforce. "He believes it's also one of the ways that we can help address the number of women - working women - who have moved out of the workforce," she said. "But we just have to find a vehicle, and we're having those discussions with Congress."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Watford stay on course for promotion as Swansea lose

Watford boosted their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 4-1 win at struggling Rotherham United in the English Championship second-tier on Tuesday while Swansea City suffered a setback in a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth. ...

Three killed, over 1,000 hurt as Iranians celebrate fire festival

At least three people were killed and more than 1,000 were hurt as crowds across Iran leaped over bonfires and fireworks in an annual fire festival ahead of the Iranian New Year, state media reported early on Wednesday. Of the 1,030 injured...

Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack around Damascus - statement

A Syrian military statement said that Israel launched an attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus on Tuesday but air defenses managed to shoot down a number of missiles.At exactly 2235 pm today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aggress...

Japan Inc to offer lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites

Japanese companies are set to offer the lowest wage increases in eight years as labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, in a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abes stimulus policies....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021