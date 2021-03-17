Left Menu

Democracy in retreat worldwide, warns UK foreign minister Raab

Raab's speech will try to show that Britain, although dwarfed economically and militarily by China and the United States, now has a strategy to meet those expectations. Central to that plan is finding a leading role in protecting democracies and building a new international system based on democratic values.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 04:00 IST
Democracy in retreat worldwide, warns UK foreign minister Raab

Democracy is in retreat around the world, British foreign minister Dominic Raab will warn on Wednesday in a speech setting out the danger that autocratic regimes pose to global stability and prosperity. Britain this week announced an overhaul of its foreign and defence policy to prioritise influence in the Indo-Pacific as a way to help moderate the expanding power and assertiveness of China's Communist Party leadership.

Speaking to the U.S. Aspen Security Forum to project that new agenda beyond a domestic audience, Raab will sum up the foreign policy review as a mission to be a "force for good in the world", saying that global democratic institutions are under their greatest threat since the end of the Cold War in 1989-90. "Democracy is in retreat," he will say, adding that data showed that this decade the combined economic output of autocratic regimes is expected to exceed the combined output of the world’s democracies.

"Tyranny is richer than freedom, and that matters to us here at home because stable, freedom-respecting democracies are much less likely to go to war, house terrorists or trigger large scale flows of migrants," Raab said. "They are generally, not always, but generally easier to trade with, and easier to cooperate with to solve our shared problems."

Since its 2016 vote to leave the European Union, Britain have been searching for a new role on the global stage which lives up to the promise made by Brexit campaigners - namely that, outside the EU, British influence would be projected around the world and bring greater economic prosperity. Raab's speech will try to show that Britain, although dwarfed economically and militarily by China and the United States, now has a strategy to meet those expectations.

Central to that plan is finding a leading role in protecting democracies and building a new international system based on democratic values. "Without power, without economic, military, diplomatic, cultural clout, we can do nothing," Raab will say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to donate 8,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Papua New Guinea as cases spike

Australia said on Wednesday it will donate 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Papua New Guinea PNG and seek approval for 1 million more to help the Pacific island nation contain a dangerous outbreak of infections.The 8,000 doses were produced ...

Biden administration unified in strong stance on China -senior U.S. official

The Biden administration is pursuing a unified, tough-minded stance on China and will not let Beijing pit different parts of the U.S. government against each other, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.Washington believed it was...

Battle over Floyd's 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue

A lawyer for the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyds neck wants to bring up Floyds history of drug use and a previous arrest in an effort to show jurors that Floyd was partly to blame for his own dea...

Soccer-Modric doesn't look 35 on the pitch, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane praised an evergreen Luka Modric after the 35-year-old midfielder produced a majestic display in a comfortable 3-1 win over Atalanta on Tuesday as the Spanish side reached the Champions League quarter-final...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021