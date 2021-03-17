Left Menu

Assam election: UPPL, BFP & Raijor Dal announce candidates list for third phase

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:56 IST
The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the ruling BJP, the Bodo Peoples Front (BPF), a part of the Grand Alliance of eight parties, and the newly floated Raijor Dal have announced the list of candidates for the third phase of Assam assembly polls on April six.

The UPPL announced its second list of eight candidates which includes former Rajya Sabha MP, founder UPPL president Urkhao Gwra Brahma from Chapaguri (ST), prominent businessman Manaranjan Brahma from Kokrajhar West (ST) constituency and former ABSU general secretary Lawrence Islary from Kokrajhar East (ST) constituency.

The other UPPL candidates include Somnath Narzary from Gossaigaon, Jayanta Basumatary from Sidli, Phanin Boro from Bijni, Leho Ram Boro from Tamulpur LAC and Bhupen Boro from Barama (ST), party general secretary Maoti Brahma Hazoary said on Tuesday.

The UPPL had earlier announced its first list of two candidates - Gobinda Chandra Basumatary from Udalguri and Ratendra Daimary from Majbat.

BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary also announced its second list of candidates and these include sitting MLAs Pramila Rani Brahma from Kokrajhar East, Rabiram Narzary from Kokrajhar West, Majendra Narzary from Gossaigaon, Minister Chandan Brahma from Sidli, Kamalsing Narzary from Bijni, BPF general secretary Prabin Boro from 62 Barama, former MLA Hitesh Basumatary from Chapaguri and Ramdas Basumatary from Tamulpur constituency.

The BPF had earlier announced the names of four candidates which include minister Rihon Daimary from Udalguri, Durgadas Bodo from Kalaigaon, Karuna Kanta Sorgoyari fron Panery and Charan Boro from Majbat.

The newly floated Raijor Dal announced a list of five candidates and these include Nazrul Islam from South Salmara, Rasul Haq from Dhubri, Abdur Rezzak Hussain from Gauripur, Hemant Kumar Sut from Jalukbari and Nagen Chandra Das.

The party has nominated 37 candidates for all three phases of polls in the state.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April one and April six.

