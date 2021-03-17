BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma dead

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma deadPTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-03-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 10:04 IST
BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma died in New Delhi on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the party said here.
Further details are awaited, he added.
Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP.
He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.
