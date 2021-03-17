BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma dead

BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma died in New Delhi on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the party said here.

Further details are awaited, he added.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP.

He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

