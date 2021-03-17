Former Union minister Dilip Gandhi dies

BJP leader and former Union minister Dilip Gandhi died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, family sources said.

He was 69.

Advertisement

Gandhi had served as the Minister of State for Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led central government.

He recently tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments, the sources said.

The BJP leader, who started his career as a corporator in late 80s, had won the Lok Sabha elections three times since 1999 from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

He was denied ticket in the 2019 general polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)