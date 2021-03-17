Former Union minister Dilip Gandhi dies

Former Union minister Dilip Gandhi diesPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 10:22 IST
BJP leader and former Union minister Dilip Gandhi died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, family sources said.
He was 69.
Gandhi had served as the Minister of State for Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led central government.
He recently tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments, the sources said.
The BJP leader, who started his career as a corporator in late 80s, had won the Lok Sabha elections three times since 1999 from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.
He was denied ticket in the 2019 general polls.
